Historical All Blacks test in Fiji on radar

Talks are currently underway as the All Blacks contemplate a possible Test in Fiji next year.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson opened up on the revealation on the Sky’s Breakdown Show yesterday.

The All Blacks host England for a two Test series at home next year, with a tour across the ocean for a game against the Flying Fijians in Fiji also in the pipeline.

“We’re locked into to play one in July next year at home,” Robinson said of the first Fijian Test.

“We’ve got England here for the first two games in the July series which is fantastic obviously and one game against Fiji.”

However, there are a number of issues that needs sorting before confirmation including, that the away Test against Fiji has to be played outside the three-Test July window, as well as logistical issues.

“We’re working on the possibility of going back and reciprocating and playing in Fiji which would obviously be an amazing occasion but [we have] a bit of work to do before we can make any more formal announcements there.”

The recent turmoil in-regards to the governance of FRU will also be an issue addressed before finalisation.