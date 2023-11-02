Hurricanes re-sign Naholo and Rayasi

Fiji-born wingers Kiniviliame Naholo and Salesi Rayasi have been re-signed by the Hurricanes for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Both players penned another year’s deal today after their thrilling performance for the New Zealand based franchise in the competition this year.

Former Chiefs speedster Naholo made his debut for the Canes in Round 4 of the competition against the NSW Waratahs in March this year.

The 24-year-old started in eight out of 10 matches and scored nine tries for Hurricanes.

The Nadroga resident also plays for Taranaki Bulls in the New Zealand Provincial Championship.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand 7s star Rayasi scored seven tries for Hurricanes after starting in eight out of 12 matches for the side.

The 27-year-old plays for Auckland in the New Zealand Provincial Championship.

The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season will kick start in February.