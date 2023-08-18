Friday, August 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

iTaukei anthem from now on: FRU

In a historical move, the FIJI Water Flying Fijians will now from now on,  sing the National Anthem in the iTaukei vernacular beginning from their Rugby World Cup warm up matches against France and England and onwards

The Fiji Rugby Union Trustees Board has approved the request from the team to sing the anthem in the iTaukei dialect known to all the players.

The announcement was made by interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua today.

The request was also met with the the blessings of the Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka.

“The team as a whole came up with the idea of singing the national anthem in i-taukei version which also reflects back to our goal of reconnecting to who we are and where we have come from,” said squad captain Waisea Naycalevu.

“My respect to all the ethnic and to the multicultural country we are, the initial objective of the group is to reconnect back to our roots and our identity and singing the anthem in iTaukei is part of that reconnection.

Since arriving at their base camp in Pornic the team has been practicing the anthem.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said it was something the players wanted.

“It’s a player-driven idea and is something that takes the players back to their roots of who they are and where they came from,”

The iTaukei version will be sung for the first time at a rugby match followed by the English version.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Radradra leads power – packed...

Inspirational Flying Fijian utility back  Semi Radradra has been na...
Rugby

Iron sharpens iron as Miramira look...

The saying 'iron sharpens iron' rings true for novice Flying Fijian...
News

Make an informed decision before en...

The Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations ...
News

Court grants charged death driver b...

A 28-year-old man alleged to have been driving the vehicle that cau...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Radradra leads power – pac...

Rugby
Inspiratio...

Iron sharpens iron as Miramira l...

Rugby
The saying...

Make an informed decision before...

News
The Minist...

Court grants charged death drive...

News
A 28-year-...

Tamanisau to lead Fiji Beach Soc...

Football
Former nat...

Strong beach football squad, say...

Football
Digicel Na...

Popular News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Navua holds Lautoka in BOG thril...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua held...

Beating Nadi on its home turf wi...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

Indians didn’t come here a...

News
Fiji Labou...

Navosa into Vanua semis, Northla...

Rugby
A successf...

Rise in scams and fraudulent sch...

Business
Vodafone F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Radradra leads power – packed Fiji in RWC warm-up