Immediate actions needs to be taken: Tabuya

The Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya says she is deeply saddened by the recent incidents of domestic violence that have shaken our nation over the weekend.

In a statement posted on the Government’s Facebook Page, Tabuya said her condolences go out to the families of the late Nazmun Nisha, who was allegedly murdered in Labasa, and are mourning her death because of this tragic and unjust event.

Tabuya said she stands with them and shares in their grief.

She said the severe stabbing of another woman in Lautoka, serve as grim reminders of the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of gender-based violence against women and girls in our society.”

The Minister stressed to the men who believe that violence is acceptable and a means of control and expression of masculinity, and warns those to reconsider their beliefs and actions.

“The law and the legal system will hold you accountable for your actions, ensuring that justice is served for all the victims and survivors,” she said.

The Minister stressed that violence against women and girls, including domestic violence, is a crime.

“Violence is never a solution, and it can never be justified. Real strength lies in fostering respectful, healthy, and equitable relationships.”

Tabuya indicated that violence is a symptom of weakness and psychological wreck.

Tabuya also stresses that violence against women and girls is not a private matter.

She added that we all must recognize and uphold women’s rights, we cannot stand idle while our sisters, mothers, daughters, and friends suffer and their rights being violated.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline (1560) and National Child Helpline (1325) are dedicated to serving you, alongside the expert civil society partners.

Tabuya added that June 2nd, Fiji will make history by launching the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls (2023-2028).

“This ground-breaking initiative, which encompasses the entire government and population, marks a momentous milestone for Fiji.”