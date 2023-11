The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to be more vigilant after two infants sustained burns in two separate cases.

The first incident happened in Malolo, Nadi, where a seven-month-old baby was scalded by hot water from a kettle.

The baby is currently admitted at the Burns Unit at the Lautoka Hospital.

In the second incident, a one-year-old had also sustained burns when a cup of hot tea spilled on her feet.

The child was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where she remains hospitalized.