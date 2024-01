Two wooden flats, consisting of nine bedrooms has been completely destroyed in a fire at Namudri, Savara in Ba, this morning.

Police said the fire occurred around 7:45am.

In a statement, police said a call was received from a 65-year-old man who is the owner of the property to report the fire incident.

Police confirmed that no one was injured.

The cost of the damage has yet to be determined.

Police and the National Fire Authority investigators are still conducting their investigation.