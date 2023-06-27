Injured duo not out of RWC contention yet

Injured Swire Shipping Fijian Drua duo Joseva Tamani and Haereiti Hetet are not out of the picture yet despite missing out on the announced 39-member Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad for next month’s Pacific Nations Cup.

Both Tamani and Hetet were injured during the closure of the Drua’s 2023 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, with national Head Coach Simon Raiwalui saying the duo including the other players not selected can still be called up.”

“Prop Haereiti Hetet and utility forward Joseva Tamani are still recovering for injury and will be managed from outside the group by our medical staff,” Raiwalui said.

Also missing out on the PNC are Mesulame Dolokoto, Jone Koroiduadua, Adrea Cocagi and Setareki Tuicuvu.