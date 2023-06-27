Tuesday, June 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Injured duo not out of RWC contention yet

Injured Swire Shipping Fijian Drua duo Joseva Tamani and Haereiti Hetet are not out of the picture yet despite missing out on the announced 39-member Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad for next month’s Pacific Nations Cup.

Both Tamani and Hetet were injured during the closure of the Drua’s 2023 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, with national Head Coach Simon Raiwalui saying the duo including the other players not selected can still be called up.”

“Prop Haereiti Hetet and utility forward Joseva Tamani are still recovering for injury and will be managed from outside the group by our medical staff,” Raiwalui said.

Also missing out on the PNC are Mesulame Dolokoto, Jone Koroiduadua, Adrea Cocagi and Setareki Tuicuvu.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dead at ...

Lew Palter, the actor best known to audiences as Macy’s co-owner Is...
News

4 serious accidents in last 24 hour...

Four serious accident cases were recorded in the Southern, Eastern ...
News

Fiji’s first female Deputy PM...

Fiji’s first female Deputy Prime Minister Mereia Taufa Vakatale has...
Sports

Basketball Fiji inks 3-year deal wi...

Basketball Fiji is excelling to new heights after inking a three-ye...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dead ...

Entertainment
Lew Palter...

4 serious accidents in last 24 h...

News
Four serio...

Fiji’s first female Deputy...

News
Fiji’s fir...

Basketball Fiji inks 3-year deal...

Sports
Basketball...

New Caledonia top Group A after ...

Football
New Caledo...

5 arrested in Northern drug raid...

News
Five men w...

Popular News

FEO refutes FFP claims, says rep...

News
The Acting...

Nayasi is appointed PIF Deputy S...

News
Outgoing P...

Sharks receive $10k for Fijian C...

Rugby
Inaugural ...

Fiji Airways is best airline in ...

News
Fiji Airwa...

FRBT to set up investigation com...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Ministry to thoroughly investiga...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dead at 94