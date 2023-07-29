Saturday, July 29, 2023
Injury time goal saves Lions at home

An injury time goal by defender Sitiveni Rakai helped Labasa hold Tailevu Naitasiri 1-1 in their Round 14 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Subrail Park on Friday.

The Babasiga Lions guided by school teacher Sanjesh Lal missed the services of key players like striker Christopher Wasasala, youngster Shivam Shandil and experienced midfielders Ashnil Raju and Akeimi Ralulu.

On the other hand, Tailevu Naitasiri was boosted by the return of Ravikash Krishna, Abhishek Deo and Asaeli Tuinidau.

Tailevu Naitasiri entered the field with a lot of confidence after making a strong comeback and holding a star-studded Suva 2-2 a week ago while Labasa banked on home support and sheer team work.

Both teams fought a strong battle in the first 45 minutes of the game but went into the change room goalless.

Some stern talk at the break by coach Priyant Mannu saw Tailevu Naitasiri come firing in the second spell.

Solomon Islander Carlos Liomasia opened the account for the visitors  in the 55th minute after neatly finishing off a through pass from France Catarogo.

Deep in injury time, Rakai saved the day for Labasa, getting the leveler in the 92nd minute after heading in a well curled free-kick from Edwin Sahayam.

Labasa remains fourth but now has 23 points on the table while T/Naitasiri climbs up to the sixth spot with 15 points.

In a match on Saturday, traditional football giants Ba will host Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy Ground 1 in Namosau at 3pm.

In the remaining three matches on Sunday at 3pm, bottom placed Tavua will host table leaders Lautoka at Garvey Park, defending champions Rewa will take on Nadroga at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park while the match between Suva and Navua will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
