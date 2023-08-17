Thursday, August 17, 2023
Iron sharpens iron as Miramira looks to Botia for inspiration

The saying ‘iron sharpens iron’ rings true for novice Flying Fijian flanker Vilive Miramira and his idol in fellow teammate and Naitasiri strongman Levani Botia.

Miramira says the journey in building up to the Rugby World Cup has been an inspirational curve for him.

The 24-year-old, Naivaka, Bua man says he has drawn a lot from senior players to help him with the task ahead.

“One player I always look up to in the team is Levani Botia, he is one of the best in that position,” Miramira said.

“When we started back in Taveuni they always gave us advice, shared their knowledge and motivated us.”

The Fijian Drua sensation said being in the RWC squad comes with responsibilities.

“Being in the world cup squad, I know it is a big task to fill in the big shoes for them.

“I know the position that I play comes with a very big task especially for a young player like me.”

“I’m thankful to the coaches for believing in us and giving us an opportunity.” Miramira said.

Miramira is one of the 18 Drua players that forced their way into the Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup squad following a sublime performance for the Drua this season.

Apart from his attributes as a robust and abrasive, fast loose forward, Miramira’s height also complements the forwards as a jumper.

Meanwhile Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is expected to name his team to face France this Sunday shortly.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
