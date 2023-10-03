Tuesday, October 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Jones’ job is ‘safe’ confirms Rugby Australia

Eddie Jones is new Wallabies Coach. Photo courtesy of Planet Rugby.

Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh has confirmed that Eddie Jones’ job as Wallabies head coach is ‘safe’ despite describing their Rugby World Cup campaign as “bitterly disappointing.”

Waugh believes axing embattled Jones isn’t the answer as the Wallabies are in World Cup limbo after beating Portugal in their last pool match in Saint-Etienne, now relying on the Portuguese to stop Fiji from earning a bonus point in the final game next Monday.

If not, Fiji will join Wales in advancing to the quarter-finals with Australia heading home after the pool stage for the first time in tournament history.

“I think it’s been bitterly disappointing,” Waugh said on the performance of the Wallabies which wasn’t good enough.

“We came here with a lot of hope and optimism and now everything is out of our hands and we’ve got to pray that Portugal get up against Fiji next week.”

Waugh blamed the players for their record losses to Wales and Fiji and said that the injury-enforced absence of heavyweight stars Will Skelton and Taniela Tupou hadn’t helped.

 “You look at that game against Fiji, and we lose Taniela and Will Skelton during the week and that has a massive impact on that game and 22-15, it’s small margins and Fiji played well, we played poorly, and then you’re out of the World Cup unless there’s a miracle this weekend,” the former Test flanker said.

Jones has been under fire for his youth selection policy and his tactics while he was forced to deny he’d interviewed for Japan coaching roles days out from the World Cup opener.

Waugh said he was still satisfied to take Jones at his word that he was committed to taking the Wallabies to the next World Cup in Australia in 2027.

Meanwhile, Fiji will take on Portugal in their all-important Rugby World Cup third Pool C match at 7am next Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drou...

Unpredictable Nadi is on a mission to end a 20-year-old drought at ...
Rugby

Male names five debutants for WXV 3...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Head Coach Inoke Male has named five debutants...
Rugby

Guedes out, Alves to return against...

Portugal fullback Nuno Sousa Guedes will not be available for their...
News

Acting DPP to be appointed tomorrow...

The Fiji Government will announce the new Acting Director of Public...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC d...

Football
Unpredicta...

Male names five debutants for WX...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Guedes out, Alves to return agai...

Rugby
Portugal f...

Acting DPP to be appointed tomor...

News
The Fiji G...

Rt Toganivalu had shown great pr...

News
Marama Bal...

Rt Toganivalu will be laid to re...

News
The family...

Popular News

Male names five debutants for WX...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

We are mentally and physically p...

Football
Fiji Futsa...

2022 finalists drawn in same IDC...

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Govt to formalise Melanesian set...

News
Assistant ...

Turuva wins NRL Rookie of the Ye...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drought