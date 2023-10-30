Jones quits as Wallabies coach

Eddie Jones has quit as Wallabies coach, just 10 months after signing a five-year deal.

Jones’s departure comes after a disastrous World Cup campaign in which the Wallabies failed to make the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

During his second stint in charge, Australia won only two of nine Tests in 2023.

According to reports, Jones and his representatives informed Rugby Australia on Friday that he was open to walking away from the Wallabies job.

Rugby Australia has a review of the tournament under way, but Jones has decided to skip out before November.

After telling AAP on Sunday that his resignation “was not far away”, with the paperwork between the parties to be signed this week, Jones and RA agreed to exit terms on Sunday night.

Jones told The Australian he had agreed to terms for his departure and there would be no payout.