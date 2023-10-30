Monday, October 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Jones quits as Wallabies coach

Photo Courtesy: World Rugby

Eddie Jones has quit as Wallabies coach, just 10 months after signing a five-year deal.

Jones’s departure comes after a disastrous World Cup campaign in which the Wallabies failed to make the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

During his second stint in charge, Australia won only two of nine Tests in 2023.

According to reports, Jones and his representatives informed Rugby Australia on Friday that he was open to walking away from the Wallabies job.

Rugby Australia has a review of the tournament under way, but Jones has decided to skip out before November.

After telling AAP on Sunday that his resignation “was not far away”, with the paperwork between the parties to be signed this week, Jones and RA agreed to exit terms on Sunday night.

Jones told The Australian he had agreed to terms for his departure and there would be no payout.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fiji withdraws support on human rig...

The Government has announced its withdrawal from being a party to t...
News

Impacts on human rights determined

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission recently undert...
Football

Ba confirms Pacific Cup participati...

Ba President Amzad Khan has confirmed the defending champions will ...
Rugby

Savea crowned World 15s Player of t...

New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea has been crowned World Rugby M...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji withdraws support on human ...

News
The Govern...

Impacts on human rights determin...

News
The Human ...

Ba confirms Pacific Cup particip...

Football
Ba Preside...

Savea crowned World 15s Player o...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Bus driver to front court for ca...

News
A 21-year-...

Fijian quartet to feature for Ba...

Rugby
Four Flyin...

Popular News

Tongan Health Minister creates h...

News
Tonga's Mi...

Court grants interim stay for Ki...

News
The Lautok...

‘Friends’ star Matth...

Entertainment
Matthew Pe...

Rabuka announces South Pacific C...

News
Prime Mini...

Director Environment resigns

News
Director f...

Nasese Buses re-looks at safety ...

News
Nasese Bus...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fiji withdraws support on human rights violation