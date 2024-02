Patrick Joseph will be featuring for Rewa in the second leg of the OFC League playoffs against Lautoka today at Churchill Park.

This was confirmed to FijiLive by Rewa’s head coach Roderick Singh.

Joseph was not named in Rewa’s Initial team lineup. However, Singh says he is only here for the OFC league playoffs.

Today’s lineup also sees Josaia Sela starting, with Asivorosi Rabo moving to the bench.

Lautoka Blues will host Delta tigers Rewa today at 3pm in Churchill Park, Lautoka.