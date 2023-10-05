Junior Kulas to compete in U20 World Cup

The Junior Kulas will compete in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia next year.

This was confirmed by FIFA following a recent Council meeting that discussed the FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034.

The FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup will be expanded from 16 to 24 teams and take place from 31 August to 22 September 2024.

Oceania will now be given direct entry for two teams meaning the winners of the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship, New Zealand will be joined by runner-up Fiji at the global showpiece next year.

The Kulas lost 7-0 to New Zealand in the final of the OFC play-offs at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this year.