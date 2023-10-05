Thursday, October 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Junior Kulas to compete in U20 World Cup

The Junior Kulas will compete in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia next year.

This was confirmed by FIFA following a recent Council meeting that discussed the FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034.

The FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup will be expanded from 16 to 24 teams and take place from 31 August to 22 September 2024.

Oceania will now be given direct entry for two teams meaning the winners of the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship, New Zealand will be joined by runner-up Fiji at the global showpiece next year.

The Kulas lost 7-0 to New Zealand in the final of the OFC play-offs at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Ba out to restore lost glory at IDC...

Traditional football giants Ba will be on a mission to restore lost...
News

Prasad to attend annual IMF meeting...

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is expected to atte...
News

Five in hospital after Nabua crash

Five people have been rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital ...
2023 IDC

Nasinu ready to defend Premier IDC ...

Nasinu captain Nasoni Mereke says his side is ready to defend the 2...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba out to restore lost glory at ...

2023 IDC
Traditiona...

Prasad to attend annual IMF meet...

News
The Minist...

Five in hospital after Nabua cra...

News
Five peopl...

Nasinu ready to defend Premier I...

2023 IDC
Nasinu cap...

Accidents prompt safety reminder...

News
Police is ...

Numb arm lands Spacey in hospita...

Entertainment
The House ...

Popular News

Commission to host first-ever ca...

News
The Higher...

Fiji advances into Nations Cup s...

Football
Two first ...

Totogo suspect still under revie...

News
Minister f...

PAW Patrol sequel makes $23m deb...

Entertainment
Paramount’...

Suva to feature in IDC without k...

2023 IDC
Defending ...

Blues to appoint new coach for I...

2023 IDC
Fiji FACT ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 IDC

Ba out to restore lost glory at IDC: Khan