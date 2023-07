Vuate Karawalevu is joining the Waratahs for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

Roar reports the 22-year-old former Fiji Bati is reported to have left his West Harbour Club to sign with the New South Wales franchise.

Karawalevu is expected to be a prospect for Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman.

Also joining the Waratahs are Western Force lock Ned Slack-Smith and former England Under-20 prop Hayden Thomson-Stringer.