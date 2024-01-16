Tuesday, January 16, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Khan to guide Lautoka in CVC

Babs Khan has been appointed the interim coach for Lautoka and will guide the Blues in the two-legged Champion vs Champion series against Ba.

This has been confirmed to FijiLive by Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad.

The former Suva and Nadi mentor is no stranger to the team as he coached the side in the Inter District Championship last year alongside Anginesh Prasad and the pair took the team to the final where they eventually lost 2-1 to Ba.

“Khan will start his coaching responsibilities from tomorrow as we begin our preparations for the CVC,” said Prasad.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson opens up about regaini...

Rebel Wilson is being transparent about regaining weight after her ...
Entertainment

Hanu Man soars high in global box o...

Hanu Man, a Telugu-language superhero film, is winning hearts at th...
News

Fiji joins coalition of Trade Minis...

Fiji has officially joined the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Clim...
Rugby

Butler creates history, joins Brumb...

23-year-old Joanne Butler has created history by becoming the first...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rebel Wilson opens up about rega...

Entertainment
Rebel Wils...

Hanu Man soars high in global bo...

Entertainment
Hanu Man, ...

Fiji joins coalition of Trade Mi...

News
Fiji has o...

Butler creates history, joins Br...

Rugby
23-year-ol...

Hooper to miss Perth Sevens

Rugby
Michael Ho...

Bail conditions reinstated for S...

News
The Magist...

Popular News

Omede wants more game time with ...

Football
Nigerian m...

FCCC enforcement ahead of back t...

News
As familie...

Man in critical condition after ...

News
A man is f...

Singh to lead Sugar Cane Growers...

News
The Minist...

FDB boss appointed ADFIAP chairm...

Business
The Fiji D...

Selena Gomez to star in Linda Ro...

Entertainment
Selena Gom...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson opens up about regaining 30 pounds