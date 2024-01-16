Khan to guide Lautoka in CVC

Babs Khan has been appointed the interim coach for Lautoka and will guide the Blues in the two-legged Champion vs Champion series against Ba.

This has been confirmed to FijiLive by Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad.

The former Suva and Nadi mentor is no stranger to the team as he coached the side in the Inter District Championship last year alongside Anginesh Prasad and the pair took the team to the final where they eventually lost 2-1 to Ba.

“Khan will start his coaching responsibilities from tomorrow as we begin our preparations for the CVC,” said Prasad.