Knights set to extend Saifiti’s contract

Newcastle Knights are on the verge of extending the contract of Fiji Bati forward Jacob Saifiti until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Saifiti has given the Knights a massive boost for the future by agreeing to a new three year deal with the club, Nine Wide World of Sports reported.

He was one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market at the end of 2024, with rival teams able to talk to him since the start of this month.

But after testing the market, Saifiti has opted to remain with the Knights for the long term on a huge deal.

The 27-year-old really came of age in 2023 and was being chased by a host of clubs as a result.

He overtook twin Daniel as the Knights’ main go-to man in the forwards and also captained the Knights for the first time.

Saifiti was selected for New South Wales for the final State of Origin game and played 21 games during the season, despite missing five through suspension.

He was instrumental in the Knights’ late charge to the finals that captured the imagination of the NRL world, providing the go-forward for Kayln Ponga to work his magic.