KOICA grants $US9.7m for advanced medical centre

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has committed a whopping $US9.7 million to boost medical education in Fiji.

The funds will be channeled towards the construction of a state-of-the-art Medical Simulation Centre at Fiji National University (FNU).

During the Record of Discussion signing between FNU and KOICA held on 22nd August, Dr. James Fong, Permanent Secretary for Health, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the ambitious project.

“KOICA’s grant will enhance the clinical competency of our students using both standard and virtual platforms. This will empower our future health professionals with practical skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deep sense of compassion,” Dr. Fong stated.

He also highlighted KOICA’s consistent vision and dedication to Fiji’s health and medical systems.

In the past, KOICA has played a pivotal role in the development of rural communities in provinces like Tailevu and Namosi.

They have also stepped up during critical times, providing necessary equipment like ambulances and personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Medical Simulation Centre is not just a milestone for FNU’s College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences but also marks the beginning of a strengthened partnership that aims to reshape Fiji’s healthcare future.