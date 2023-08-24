Thursday, August 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

KOICA grants $US9.7m for advanced medical centre

Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has committed a whopping $US9.7 million to boost medical education in Fiji.

The funds will be channeled towards the construction of a state-of-the-art Medical Simulation Centre at Fiji National University (FNU).

During the Record of Discussion signing between FNU and KOICA held on 22nd August, Dr. James Fong, Permanent Secretary for Health, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the ambitious project.

“KOICA’s grant will enhance the clinical competency of our students using both standard and virtual platforms. This will empower our future health professionals with practical skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deep sense of compassion,” Dr. Fong stated.

He also highlighted KOICA’s consistent vision and dedication to Fiji’s health and medical systems.

In the past, KOICA has played a pivotal role in the development of rural communities in provinces like Tailevu and Namosi.

They have also stepped up during critical times, providing necessary equipment like ambulances and personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Medical Simulation Centre is not just a milestone for FNU’s College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences but also marks the beginning of a strengthened partnership that aims to reshape Fiji’s healthcare future.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Winger Valemei to miss Dolphins cla...

Fiji Bati and North Queensland Cowboys winger Semi Valemei will mis...
Sports

Naivalurua scoops top award at FIBA...

Basketball Fiji's President Ioane Naivalurua was honored with the p...
News

AG instruct officers to visit their...

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has instruc...
News

Inmates urged to take advantage of ...

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga urged 63 in...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Winger Valemei to miss Dolphins ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Naivalurua scoops top award at F...

Sports
Basketball...

AG instruct officers to visit th...

News
Attorney G...

Inmates urged to take advantage ...

News
Attorney G...

Self-Care Retreat helps to remov...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Carnival to raise fund for colle...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Ligatabu grabs double in Suva...

Rugby
Hardworkin...

Veterans tourney semifinalists c...

Football
The semifi...

Sam impressed with Fiji’s first ...

Football
Fiji Beach...

NZ Lautoka successfully defends ...

Football
A second-h...

US reaffirm support for Coalitio...

News
The United...

Injured Lutu back for Roosters c...

NRL
Young Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Solomon Islands vs Tahiti (BS)