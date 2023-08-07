Monday, August 7, 2023
Koroisau fills in impressively for Wakeham

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau was a key attraction for the Wests Tigers despite their 22-18 defeat to the Canberra Raiders in Round 23 of NRL at GIO Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers Captain filled in the missing shoes of fellow team member and half Brandon Wakeham, who was not considered for the match.

Koroisau, 30 slotted three beautiful conversions while he also assisted David Nifoaluma and Luke Brooks in scoring a try each as the Tigers’ got their third try from Charlie Stains.

Meanwhile, the Raiders got their four tries from Hudson Young, Sebastian Kris scoring a brace and Mattew Timoko while Jamal Fogarty booted three conversions.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
