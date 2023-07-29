Saturday, July 29, 2023
Koroisau scores in Tigers loss

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau scored a try in Wests Tigers 32-18 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 22 of NRL at Scully Park in Tamworth on Friday.

The Rabbitohs made an impressive first start to the match taking advantage of an unsettled Tigers through an Alex Johnston try which Latrell Mitchell converted.

The Tigers hit back in the ninth minute when Cody Walker fumbled a Luke Brooks kick-in goal and hooker Koroisau dived on the ball to score under the posts.

Koroisau also converted his own try to level the score 6-6.

The Rabbitohs gave a harsh response to the Tigers and ran in three back-to-back tries from Isaiah Tass, Alex Johnston and Keaon Koloamatangi.

Mitchell converted once to give the Rabbitohs a strong 20-6 lead at the break.

The Tigers came out firing in the second spell with Isaiah Papali’I and Fonua Pole crossing for two early tries which Koroisau and Brooks converted but the Rabbitohs spoiled their plan with Alex Johnston and Cameron Murray tries.

Mitchell converted both to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
