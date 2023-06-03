Krishna in talks with ISL and A-League clubs

Digicel Bula Boys Captain Roy Krishna is currently in contract discussion with a few clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and A-League in New Zealand.

Krishna, whose contract ended with Bengaluru FC this year, Krishna confirmed to FijiLive that nothing has been finalised yet.

However, he has also rubbished claims made on social media that he is signing with a local-based club in Fiji.

“We haven’t talked to any club in Fiji despite rumors that we have had discussions with a couple of local clubs.”

Before joining Bengaluru FC, the 35-year-old from Siberia in Labasa spent two seasons with ATK Mohun Bagan, scoring 24 goals for the mariners in the first season.