Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ in semis

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’s Olympic qualifier in Samoa today after losing 3-1 to the Solomon Islands.

Having already qualified for the semis, the Angeline Chua coached side just needed a draw against the Solomon Islands to top the group.

With the result, the Fijians will face favorites and top bets New Zealand in the semifinal on Friday.

Talismanic forward Ileen Pegi was the star of the match as she netted all the goals for the Solomon Islands.

They led 2-0 at the break.

Fiji pulled one back in the 80th minute through Narieta Leba from the penalty spot after Pijila Kilawaca was taken out by Margaret Koefela in the box.

With minutes remaining in regular time Fiji almost had their equalizer but Koefela made up for her earlier mistake with a brilliant save to deny the Fijians.

Captain Pegi eased any nerves for the Solomon Islands, converting from the penalty spot in the 94th minute to complete her hat-trick and clinch top spot in Group A for her side.

The result eliminates Pacific Games champions Papua New Guinea who defeated American Samoa 9-0 in the group’s other final group match.