Tuesday, February 13, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ in semis

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’s Olympic qualifier in Samoa today after losing 3-1 to the Solomon Islands.

Having already qualified for the semis, the Angeline Chua coached side just needed a draw against the Solomon Islands to top the group.

Solomon Islands players

With the result, the Fijians will face favorites and top bets New Zealand in the semifinal on Friday.

Talismanic forward Ileen Pegi was the star of the match as she netted all the goals for the Solomon Islands.

They led 2-0 at the break.

Preeya Singh2 1

Fiji pulled one back in the 80th minute through Narieta Leba from the penalty spot after Pijila Kilawaca was taken out by Margaret Koefela in the box.

With minutes remaining in regular time Fiji almost had their equalizer but Koefela made up for her earlier mistake with a brilliant save to deny the Fijians.

Captain Pegi eased any nerves for the Solomon Islands, converting from the penalty spot in the 94th minute to complete her hat-trick and clinch top spot in Group A for her side.

Koleta Likuculacula

The result eliminates Pacific Games champions Papua New Guinea who defeated American Samoa 9-0 in the group’s other final group match.

Adi Litia Bakaniceva

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coa...
News

Nadi teen to compete in double page...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to...
Entertainment

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea i...

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea. The sin...
Entertainment

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime wa...

Taylor Swift was a big part of the storyline leading up to Super Bo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Nadi teen to compete in double p...

News
17-year-ol...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Fiji holds historic UN job speci...

News
Fiji has b...

Popular News

New hospital reduces financial b...

News
The Minist...

Trio bailed on bribery charges

News
Three accu...

Mother on assault charge remande...

News
The 43-yea...

Low pressure system cause for No...

News
The Fiji M...

The win matters a lot after all ...

Football
Overwhelme...

Vosawale, Madanavosa and Tabuaku...

News
The Office...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies