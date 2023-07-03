Kulas to play Solomon Islands in FIFA window

The Digicel Kula Girls will feature in the International Friendlies against host team, the Solomon Islands women’s team in the 2023 July FIFA Window.

The Kula Girls last featured on the international stage during the women’s World Cup qualifiers in July last year.

Fiji Football Association acting chief executive Amitesh Pal has confirmed the national women’s side has been in the camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba for the last three weeks.

Pal said the training squad includes 18 players.

Initially, apart from Fiji and the Solomon Islands, the Window was expected to feature Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

However, Vanuatu and PNG withdrew from the friendlies.