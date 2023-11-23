Labasa suffers defeat in Pacific Cup

Labasa suffered a 2-1 loss to the USA All Stars in their first match of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, New Zealand yesterday.

The Babasiga Lions, backed by the NZ Labasa Fan club entered the pitch with a lot of determination but an early goal by Fiji U20 trialist Oliver Fayden somewhat dent their hopes.

New Zealand based former Fiji U20 rep Pawan Singh came off the bench and leveled the scores early in the second half.

The Americans applied more pressure in the last quarter of the match and found their winner through Alex Vedamanikam.

Labasa will now need a positive result in its second match against Ba today to stay alive in the tournament.

The two sides will clash at 8pm while the USA All Stars will face the Auckland All Stars at 5.30pm.