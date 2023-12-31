Monday, January 1, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Lautoka, Ba hospitals get laser eye machines

Eye Department patients in the Western Division will no longer need to travel to Suva for treatment as the Lautoka and Ba Hospital have been upgraded with advanced laser eye machines.

The Eye Departments now boast two argon lasers, crucial for treating Diabetic Retinopathy, a condition with the potential for blindness if untreated.

The third laser machine helps with common issues after cataract surgery, preventing eye problems like severe pain and sudden vision loss.

It also tackles glaucoma, a condition that can lead to vision problems.

The machine’s particular function helps control eye pressure, slows the disease, and may
even allow some patients to stop using expensive eyedrops for glaucoma.

Aspen Medical’s Consultant Ophthalmologist at Lautoka Hospital, Dr Taraivini Rabuka said, “Diabetic Retinopathy and glaucoma can cause permanent blindness, resulting in profound socio-economic effects on patients and their families.”

“The burden of job loss and dependence on family members is substantial, and we are very happy to be able to provide these services to our patients now.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast 7s

The prize pool for this month's McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s at L...
News

Man in custody for assaulting Polic...

A man is in custody for assaulting Police officers who were on patr...
News

Govt has leaders with clear vision,...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Go...
News

NDP will facilitate practical solut...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the People’s Coa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast ...

Rugby
The prize ...

Man in custody for assaulting Po...

News
A man is i...

Govt has leaders with clear visi...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP will facilitate practical so...

News
Deputy Pri...

Need for deeper realisation: Deo...

News
Founder of...

Botia named in Team of the Year

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Tappoo sings for short Indian fi...

Entertainment
Fijian art...

Koro re-signs with Kaiviti Silkt...

Rugby
Nikola Kor...

In-form Rekha relishes rewarding...

Football
18-year-ol...

Roy’s solo goal clinches v...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Not an easy first year in office...

News
Deputy Pri...

Krishna dedicates win to wife an...

Football
Roy Krishn...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast 7s