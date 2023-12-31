Lautoka, Ba hospitals get laser eye machines

Eye Department patients in the Western Division will no longer need to travel to Suva for treatment as the Lautoka and Ba Hospital have been upgraded with advanced laser eye machines.

The Eye Departments now boast two argon lasers, crucial for treating Diabetic Retinopathy, a condition with the potential for blindness if untreated.

The third laser machine helps with common issues after cataract surgery, preventing eye problems like severe pain and sudden vision loss.

It also tackles glaucoma, a condition that can lead to vision problems.

The machine’s particular function helps control eye pressure, slows the disease, and may

even allow some patients to stop using expensive eyedrops for glaucoma.

Aspen Medical’s Consultant Ophthalmologist at Lautoka Hospital, Dr Taraivini Rabuka said, “Diabetic Retinopathy and glaucoma can cause permanent blindness, resulting in profound socio-economic effects on patients and their families.”

“The burden of job loss and dependence on family members is substantial, and we are very happy to be able to provide these services to our patients now.”