Leadership is about stewardship: Gavoka

Leadership in public service is about stewardship and accountability, and is not a position of privilege, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

He highlighted this during the 2023 Melanesia Sub-Regional Tok-Talanoa welcome ceremony in Suva yesterday.

Gavoka said as they have gathered for the Melanesian sub regional tok-talanoa for leaders to engage in dialogue on geopolitics and climate security, it is an opportunity to discuss important values that will contribute to their upcoming annual conference later this year.

“I am grateful that we are all working together to achieve aspirations for our Pacific countries.”

Gavoka said cynical, bilateral and multilateral initiatives are essential for the sustainable development of Pacific countries and advancements of the Pacific’s public sector.