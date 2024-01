Lilian Amazon won the Plate at the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka today after beating the Pacific Nomads 22-12 in an exciting affair.

The Suva based club proved too strong for their Australian opponents in all aspects of the match.

Meanwhile the Manly Mermaids won the Bowl after thrashing the Western Drifters 36-0.

The Ezers settled for the third spot after overcoming Navy 22-12.