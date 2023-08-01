Liomasia, Nabose to miss Navua clash

Top attackers Carlos Liomasia and Mosese Nabose will miss Tailevu Naitasiri’s Round 15 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash against Navua on Sunday.

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu confirmed to FijiLive that Liomasia is out with an injury and needs time to recover.

The former Henderson Eels star made his debut in the Sky Blue jersey against Nadroga in Round 4 of the competition.

Mannu said the 22-year-old’s unavailability opens up opportunities for Abhishek Deo and another Solomon Islands import Stephen Kwaitee to step up their game.

Meanwhile, Nabose is on a one match suspension after copping two yellow cards in two different league games.

After 13 games, T/Naitasiri is currently sixth with four wins, three draws and six losses.

The match between T/Naitasiri and Navua will kick off at 3pm at the Uprising Sports complex in Pacific Harbour.