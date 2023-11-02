Lions get financial backing for Pacific Cup

Battle of the Giant champions Labasa have received timely financial backing for the upcoming Pacific Community Cup in Auckland.

New Zealand Labasa Fan Club in collaboration with fans all over New Zealand has come on board to provide a financial boost to the Babasiga Lions.

“We believe in the spirit and dedication of Team Labasa Fc and we are committed to providing them with the support they need to excel in the prestigious tournament,” the executive members of the Fan Club said in a statement.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to support and showcase the incredible talent of our beloved team.”

NZ Labasa Fan Club is also urging the northern fans in New Zealand to show their unwavering support for the team through fundraising events and ways they can get involved in this exciting endeavor.

“Your passion and enthusiasm will play a vital role in making this sponsorship a success.”

Meanwhile, Labasa football president Rayaz Khan has thanked the NZ Labasa Fan Club for their timely support and has also confirmed that Mohammed Kasim will continue to guide the team.

Labasa will feature in the tournament without the service of Lekima Gonerau, who will be on national duty for the Pacific Games.

Khan said they will not include any guest players in the team and will utilise their regular players.

The team is scheduled to depart for New Zealand on 21 November.

The tournament will be played between 22-26 November.