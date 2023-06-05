Monday, June 5, 2023
Live tsunami siren testing in Suva

The National Disaster Management Office will be conducting a live tsunami siren testing for the Suva and Lami Corridor today.

The exercise will be carried out at 11am, as part of the Government’s commitment towards improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.

The purpose of the exercise is to also test the functionality of the sirens.

There are currently 13 sirens installed along the Suva foreshore, having an acoustic range of 1.2 kilometres.

All tsunami sirens will be activated, however no evacuation is required.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
