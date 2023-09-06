Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Losing Muntz is devastating, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says the loss of flyhalf Caleb Muntz to injury comes as a big blow to Fiji’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

Muntz’s injury was tonight confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union.

The youngster injured his knee during the team’s training run on Monday.

“It is devastating for us as a group and for Caleb. He had worked so hard for the past two years with the Fijian Drua and for the Flying Fijians,” Raiwalui said.

Raiwalui added they now are weighing options for a possible replacement.

Muntz made his debut for the Flying Fijians against Tonga this year and since then has been a vital part of the team in its preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
