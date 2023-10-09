M-Paisa scammer escapes police custody

Police say a suspect who was being questioned in relation to an M-Paisa scam where more than $8,900 was defrauded from a supermarket has escaped from police custody.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu said the 36-year-old was taken to the hospital after 1am today when he fell ill, Driu said whilst getting his treatment, the suspect escaped.

ACP Diru said that a team has been deployed and a nationwide search is underway.

Police had earlier said the manager of a supermarket based in Nabua lodged a report at the Nabua Police Station claiming that they were scammed by a caller who identified himself to be a Senior Manager of Vodafone.

The suspect told the Manager that he was calling to upgrade the E-ticketing machine and needed the balance left in the machine to be transferred in order to facilitate the upgrade.

Police said more than $8,900 was transferred, and once the transaction was complete, the suspect said he would call after 15 minutes, which never eventuated.

They said investigators managed to track down the number and arrested the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Another couple residing in Makoi were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the same scam and were being questioned at the Nabua Police Station.

Police said during the course of the investigation and based on the alleged modus operandi, there is a likelihood that the suspect is linked to similar reports lodged at the Valelevu, Nausori, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi Border and Namaka Police Stations.