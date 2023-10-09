Monday, October 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

M-Paisa scammer escapes police custody

Police say a suspect who was being questioned in relation to an M-Paisa scam where more than $8,900 was defrauded from a supermarket has escaped from police custody.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu said the 36-year-old was taken to the hospital after 1am today when he fell ill, Driu said whilst getting his treatment, the suspect escaped.

ACP Diru said that a team has been deployed and a nationwide search is underway.

Police had earlier said the manager of a supermarket based in Nabua lodged a report at the Nabua Police Station claiming that they were scammed by a caller who identified himself to be a Senior Manager of Vodafone.

The suspect told the Manager that he was calling to upgrade the E-ticketing machine and needed the balance left in the machine to be transferred in order to facilitate the upgrade.

Police said more than $8,900 was transferred, and once the transaction was complete, the suspect said he would call after 15 minutes, which never eventuated.

They said investigators managed to track down the number and arrested the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Another couple residing in Makoi were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the same scam and were being questioned at the Nabua Police Station.

Police said during the course of the investigation and based on the alleged modus operandi, there is a likelihood that the suspect is linked to similar reports lodged at the Valelevu, Nausori, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi Border and Namaka Police Stations.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Gomez to pay $1.25m in prenup

Pop icon Ariana Grande, who signed a prenup with her ex-husband Dal...
2023 IDC

BOG defeat behind us now, says Pras...

Lautoka boss Shalendra Prasad says they are going into tomorrow’s C...
News

Ministry backs medical marijuana pl...

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the Ministry supp...
2023 IDC

Southerners wary of injured Suva: A...

Last year’s finalists Navua are wary of defending champions Suva ah...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gomez to pay $1.25m in prenup

Entertainment
Pop icon A...

BOG defeat behind us now, says P...

2023 IDC
Lautoka bo...

Ministry backs medical marijuana...

News
Permanent ...

Southerners wary of injured Suva...

2023 IDC
Last year’...

A lot of potential in Oceania: K...

Football
Fijian foo...

Concern over increased drug-rela...

News
The increa...

Popular News

New Supreme High Court Judge swo...

News
Sir Willia...

Prasad to attend annual IMF meet...

News
The Minist...

Nation is with you, Saukuru assu...

Rugby
Minister f...

Dr Fong is ‘clueless’...

News
The Fiji N...

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s co...

Rugby
Aviron Bay...

Fiji ready for ‘special da...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Gomez to pay $1.25m in prenup