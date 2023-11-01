Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Ma’e na ma’e for Rakiraki at Futsal IDC

True to its traditional mae’ na mae’ battle psych, Rakiraki comes with a do or die mindset ahead of the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva tomorrow.

The side has been drawn in a tough Group B with Labasa, futsal giants Suva and Lami. Team manager Amar Sahil says the hard yards put in the preparations will reap its rewards this weekend.

He says they want to go a step further than last year where they bowed out in pool play.

“The team consists of some good players who are eager to get victory for the side. We are in a tough pool. We respect our opponents but we will take all games as a final match.”

“We will treat all the games as a do-or-die this time around as we are aiming to book a spot in the knockouts.”

Sahil also mentioned the team faced some financial challenges in its preparation phase but thanked the Rakiraki futsal supporters and families for assisting the team ahead of the tournament.

“The team faced difficulties with training and gearing for the tournament as we don’t have a major sponsor. ”

“The team is well prepared, players were able to train together for the past four weeks and the boys are really hyped for the upcoming tournament.”

Rakiraki will open its campaign against Labasa at 5.30pm tomorrow before they face Lami at 4pm on Friday and round off their pool match against Suva at 6pm on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
