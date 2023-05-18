Maigania to defend Muslim IDC title

Defending champions Maigania is all set to defend its 2023 Muslim Inter District Championship (IDC) title at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this weekend.

Maigania is in Pool 1 with Sabeto, Tavua and Cuvu and Head coach Fazeel Khan said they will not underestimate any team.

“Defending the title is one of the hardest jobs for any team. Every team will be giving their best to put us out but we are preparing well and we will again try to put a smile on the face of Nadi residents by displaying good football and winning the title back to back.”

“For us, every game will be like a final because we have to be very alert. Teams have changed and players will be very competent in the tournament. We want to have a good finish so that we can beat teams with good goal difference as well.”

“We have a very young squad and the only two senior players we have are Afraaz Ali and Ato Yankson. They have been guiding the young players and also working around our finishing. Most of our senior players who were part of the team last year have moved to another team but we’re content to win.”

Maigania kicks off its campaign against Cuvu at 6.30 pm today. They will take on Sabeto at 4 pm on Friday and round off their last pool match against Tavua at 8.30 am on Saturday.