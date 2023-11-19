Sunday, November 19, 2023
Man dies in Newtown fire: Police

A 58-year-old man is the latest fire fatality after being a victim of a fire in Newtown, outside of Suva, yesterday.

In a statement, Police Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said, the intensity of the fire made it difficult to evacuate the victim who had been bedridden.

He said the fire is believed to have started from a burnt newspaper used by a relative to remove a beehive.

SSP Vocevoce said joint investigations are underway with the National Fire Authority.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
