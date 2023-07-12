Wednesday, July 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man remanded over Nadera aggravated robbery

A 36-year-old man has been remanded in custody for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Nadera last week.

The accused on the night of the 6th of July is alleged to have robbed a woman of more than $9,000 in cash consisting of both local and foreign currencies.

A team from the Southern Division was formed after the matter was reported, where managed to apprehend the accused.

The accused was charged with one count of aggravated robbery, produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court, and has been remanded till the 21st of July where his case will be recalled at the Suva High Court.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Team effort is crucial, says Tavua ...

Bottom-placed Tavua coach Shalen Lal says they need to cut out indi...
News

ASP strategy to build resilience fo...

The Government of Fiji received the Adaptive Social Protection (ASP...
Football

Former district reps named in Solo ...

Seven players, who have plied their trade in four Fijian football p...
2023-24 National Budget

Interpretation Bill to be debated o...

Parliament will debate on the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill of 20...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Team effort is crucial, says Tav...

Football
Bottom-pla...

ASP strategy to build resilience...

News
The Govern...

Former district reps named in So...

Football
Seven play...

Interpretation Bill to be debate...

2023-24 National Budget
Parliament...

Liquor Amendment Bill to be deba...

2023-24 National Budget
Attorney-G...

PM confirms meeting Kuruleca on ...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Narawa to make ABs debut against...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Uru named in Australia A for Ton...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Singh disappointed with Rewa’s f...

Football
Rewa coach...

Umaga appointed Moana Pasifika c...

Rugby
Former All...

Competition will strengthen back...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

Traps set to counter lepto outbr...

News
A Response...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Team effort is crucial, says Tavua mentor