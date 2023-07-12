Man remanded over Nadera aggravated robbery

A 36-year-old man has been remanded in custody for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Nadera last week.

The accused on the night of the 6th of July is alleged to have robbed a woman of more than $9,000 in cash consisting of both local and foreign currencies.

A team from the Southern Division was formed after the matter was reported, where managed to apprehend the accused.

The accused was charged with one count of aggravated robbery, produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court, and has been remanded till the 21st of July where his case will be recalled at the Suva High Court.