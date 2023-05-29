Masi becomes leading scorer in maiden season

Outside centre Iosefo Masi has become Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s all-time top try scorer in just his first season with the club in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Olympic gold medalist and 7s World Cup winner scored a hat-trick of tries for Drua in their 47-46 win over Moana Pasifika on Saturday to top the charts for the 2-year-old Fijian franchise.

Masi now has 9 tries to his name, 3 more than fullback Ilaisa Droasese, co-captain Tevita Ikanivere and Onisi Ratave who featured for the club last season.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua will host the Queensland Reds in their final home match of the season this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.