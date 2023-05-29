Monday, May 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Masi becomes leading scorer in maiden season

Outside centre Iosefo Masi has become Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s all-time top try scorer in just his first season with the club in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Olympic gold medalist and 7s World Cup winner scored a hat-trick of tries for Drua in their 47-46 win over Moana Pasifika on Saturday to top the charts for the 2-year-old Fijian franchise.

Masi now has 9 tries to his name, 3 more than fullback Ilaisa Droasese, co-captain Tevita Ikanivere and Onisi Ratave who featured for the club last season.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua will host the Queensland Reds in their final home match of the season this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Flying Arrows win Gujarati IDC

Flying Arrows from New Zealand claimed the Fiji Gujarati Sports Ass...
Sports

Diyalowai confident about Labasa’s ...

Labasa FC and Fiji Kulas Captain Sofi Diyalowai is confident the Fi...
News

Voluntary Health Fund for SIDS appr...

The World Health Assembly (WHA) has adopted a landmark decision led...
Business

Managreve takes advantage of Sukuna...

Single mother Lusia Managreve took advantage of the Ratu Sir Lala S...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Arrows win Gujarati IDC

Football
Flying Arr...

Diyalowai confident about Labasa...

Sports
Labasa FC ...

Voluntary Health Fund for SIDS a...

News
The World ...

Managreve takes advantage of Suk...

Business
Single mot...

Younger generation needs proper ...

News
His Excell...

Need for change in Govt apparatu...

News
His Excell...

Popular News

Police beef up operations for lo...

News
The Fiji P...

Masi hat-tricks in Drua’s bonus ...

Rugby
Blockbusti...

We are the GCC for everybody: Ra...

News
The Turaga...

Junior Bula Boys eager to bounce...

Sports
The Junior...

Literacy plays a vital role: Tab...

News
Minister f...

Rest and recovery next for Suva ...

Football
OFC Champi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Flying Arrows win Gujarati IDC