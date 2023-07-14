Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Masi in for Super Rugby top honours

Flying Fijians Outside Centre Iosefo Masi at Waitabu Village in Taveuni. Photo courtesy of Noa Buidole.

Fijian Drua outside centre Iosefo Masi is in line for top honours for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Olympic Games gold medalist in his breakout year has been nominated for the Most Valuable Player and Breakout Player of the Season awards.

Masi joins a stellar line-up for the MVP Award including Carter Gordon, Richie Mo’unga, Damian MacKenzie, Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson, Levi Aumua, Fraser McReight and fellow Fijian Rob Valetini.

In the Breakout Player category, Masi joins a rich list in Zach Kibirige, Cam Rogiard, Emoni Narawa, Corey Toole, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Max Jorgensen and Christian Lio-Willie.

Masi featured in 13 games this season and the quarterfinal scoring nine tries in his debut year.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians official Rugby World Cup kit was met ...
News

Respect rights of migrant workers: ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) is call...
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test

Mark Nawaqanitawase returns to the Wallabies lineup as they prepare...
Business

Saune appointed FNPF’s chief ...

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the appointment of N...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Respect rights of migrant worker...

News
The Human ...

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Saune appointed FNPF’s chi...

Business
The Fiji N...

12 consequential bills passed

News
Parliament...

Armstrong-Ravula out of Argentin...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Popular News

Bala questions credibility of Pa...

News
Opposition...

Four teams for inaugural women&#...

Football
Four teams...

Police officer charged with murd...

News
A Police o...

Ambassador Seam ends term as EU ...

News
The Outgoi...

No safety concerns identified in...

News
Assistant ...

Students hurt in early morning b...

News
Two primar...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled