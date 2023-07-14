Masi in for Super Rugby top honours

Fijian Drua outside centre Iosefo Masi is in line for top honours for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Olympic Games gold medalist in his breakout year has been nominated for the Most Valuable Player and Breakout Player of the Season awards.

Masi joins a stellar line-up for the MVP Award including Carter Gordon, Richie Mo’unga, Damian MacKenzie, Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson, Levi Aumua, Fraser McReight and fellow Fijian Rob Valetini.

In the Breakout Player category, Masi joins a rich list in Zach Kibirige, Cam Rogiard, Emoni Narawa, Corey Toole, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Max Jorgensen and Christian Lio-Willie.

Masi featured in 13 games this season and the quarterfinal scoring nine tries in his debut year.