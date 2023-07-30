Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win

National defender Gabriel Matanisiga netted a brace as Rewa outclassed Nadroga 4-1 in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

The Roderick Singh coached side was more dominant in both halves and proved too strong for a totally new-look Nadroga outfit.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break.

Epeli Valevou opened their account in the 33rd minute and Matanisiga doubled the lead five minutes later.

The lanky Police man got his second goal early in the second half and midfielder Patrick Joseph netted the fourth and final goal for the Delta Tigers while Rajnesh Reddy got a consolation for Nadroga in the 83rd minute.

Rewa remains second in the standings with 27 points after 13 matches while Nadroga maintains the ninth spot with 9 points.