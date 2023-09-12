McDermott to miss Fiji clash after head knock

Livewire Wallabies halfback Tate McDermott will miss their crunch Rugby World Cup pool clash with the Flying Fijians on Monday after he was felled making a tackle in their opening win over Georgia.

The Australians got off to a flying start with a 35-15 victory at Stade de France on Sunday but their next challenge from Fiji, who narrowly lost 32-26 to Wales is expected to be a thriller.

The task will be made tougher without McDermott, with the tempo of the match slowing when he was replaced by veteran Nic White, who Jones is expected to turn to in their game against the Fijians.

McDermott appeared to be momentarily knocked out late in the first half after his head collided with a Georgian knee.

Referee Luke Pearce immediately checked on the No.9 as he lay on turf before McDermott received medical treatment and he walked gingerly from the field, supported by the Wallabies doctor Sharron Flahive.

He was seen with the team out on the field post-match.

Rated a grade one concussion, under protocols McDermott will have to stand down for 12 days ruling him out of Fiji.

The vice-captain could return to face Wales in Lyon, which is in 15 days’ time.