Sunday, July 16, 2023
Men arrested for alleged drug possession

A 36-year-old man and a youth are in custody in two separate cases of alleged marijuana possession.

In a statement, Police indicated that a search conducted on a youth found loitering and acting in a suspicious manner at a shopping complex in Lami yesterday morning led to the discovery of bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police said the suspect has been taken into custody and the dried leaves sent for analysis.

Also, in another case, a 36-year-old man was taken into custody yesterday following a raid along Cunningham Old Road which led to the discovery of several bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police said operations are heightened and members of the public can expect snap check points, increased visibility with foot and mobile patrols, random checks, clearance of towns and cities of people found loitering, working with stakeholders to address the issue of young children loitering and street dwellers, setting up of tents in known red spot areas in towns and cities, utilisation of technology by partnering with business communities and the use of CCTV capabilities, strengthening community policing operations and community outreach programs and the setting up of Crime Prevention Committees.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
