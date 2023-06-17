Saturday, June 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Mental prep was vital in our win, says Kumar

Victorious Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar says good mental preparation helped them to beat crowd favorites Labasa 2-1 in the first semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

“It feels really good and I thank the boys for their hard work and the Almighty for his blessing on the team.”

“I told the boys that we need to be well prepared in our mental state and be physical to counter Labasa.”

“The boys were pretty hyped up physically and mentally knowing the importance of the match and they showed that in the game.”

The former Ba and national central midfielder added that the huge Labasa crowd failed to deter their spirit in the match.

“I told them not to be instigated by the crowd and just focus on the match, listen to what the coaches and team management say.”

“Sometimes we have to ignore the crowd and listen to the teammates on the pitch and that’s how we maintained our defence.”

“We told the boys not to panic in the game and avoid free kicks to avoid any surprises from Labasa.”

“I was impressed with the way our boys moved the ball and the way our defenders went onto the flanks to set up our midfield and forwards.”

Hyperchem Pharmacy sponsored Lautoka will face the winner of the Rewa vs Ba second semifinal in the grand final at 3pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Rewa beats Ba in thrilling FACT sem...

Rewa kept its unbeaten run of the season intact with a 3-2 extra ti...
Fiji FACT 2023

Vulivuli gracious in Labasa’s semif...

Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli graciously accepted defeat after they ...
News

Elderly woman attacked in Rakiraki

A 68-yrear-old woman sustained injuries during a robbery in Mallau,...
Fiji FACT 2023

Lautoka through to Fiji FACT final

Lautoka has booked its spot in the final of the 2023 Digicel Fiji F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa beats Ba in thrilling FACT ...

Sports
Rewa kept ...

Vulivuli gracious in Labasa’s se...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa Coa...

Elderly woman attacked in Rakira...

News
A 68-yrear...

Lautoka through to Fiji FACT fin...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka ha...

Taxi driver injured in aggravate...

News
A taxi dri...

NZ provides $13m in climate and ...

2023-24 National Budget
The New Ze...

Popular News

PM Rabuka announces minor reshuf...

News
Prime Mini...

Kikau proof that sports holds po...

Rugby
Marist Bro...

Ref Rokovereni achieves another ...

Rugby
Fiji renow...

Action plan approved for municip...

News
Cabinet ha...

Hard to predict FACT winner, say...

Football
Football g...

Boy, 10, killed in road accident...

News
A 10-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Rewa beats Ba in thrilling FACT semifinal