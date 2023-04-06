MIDA Act repealed by Parliament

The 2010 Media Industry Development Act has been repealed by Parliament today.

29 Members of Parliament voted for, 21 against, while three did not vote.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said this is a win and a victory for the People of Fiji – not for the Coalition Government or the FijiFirst Party.

“This is a day of restoration, and the intentions of this Coalition Government are to repeal all laws that were not consulted with the people of Fiji.”

Speaking in the i-Taukei language in Parliament, Turaga said he is shocked and embarrassed at how the Media Industry Development Act was used to persecute journalists and media organisations.

Also, the Prime Minister said now the onus of responsible journalism to convey the opinion of the people now rest with the journalists and media organisations.

Rabuka said, however, if people are offended by irresponsible reporting, they can use the law and that’s on their own propagative.

Rabuka added this legislative was going away anyway, and it was one of the things the people of Fiji wanted.

However, the Fijian Media Association executives have welcomed the decision to repeal the Act.