Milne open to switch position at Rabbitohs

Photo Courtesy: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Fiji Bati and South Sydney Rabbitohs Taane Milne is happy to play any position next season to help the club accommodate new recruit Jack Wighton in their experienced backline.

Wighton is expected to play in the centres as superstar Latrell Mitchell set to again play fullback, Alex Johnston having a mortgage on left wing and Campbell Graham also guaranteed a spot.

“It’s going to be good competition for spots so I’m really excited,” Milne told NRL.com.

“I’m just happy to play anywhere. With Fiji, there’s a lot of quality outside backs and I’m just happy to cover the positions that we need.”

Vying with Milne for a place in the backline is centre Isaiah Taas, winger Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson and teenage speedster Tyrone Munro.

However, Milne played second-row for the Bati in the recent Pacific Championships in Papua New Guinea and said he would be willing to do so at Souths if coach Jason Demetriou wanted him to make the move.

“I just want to play footy, so I’ll see how I go. I played a bit of second row in NSW Cup a few years ago, but there’s some good second-rowers in our team, with Keon [Koloamatangi] and Cameron [Murray] and Jai [Arrow], so it’s pretty tough competition there.”

Wighton, who has signed a four-year contract with the Rabbitohs has a close relationship with Mitchell and Milne with captain Cameron Murray taking time out from his leave to attend the session.

“I have met him before and he’s a good person, and a good bloke, so he’s really going to fit into our club,” Milne said.

“He’s a dad as well, and we drive good dads at our club, so he’s really going to fit in.

“Obviously, he is a great player, so he is going to add attack and defence in our squad at South Sydney and we are excited that he is joining us.”

“We’ve put last season behind us now and I know we’re going to shake up this competition next season, so we’re ready to go.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
