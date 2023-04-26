Mimms to guide Junior Bula Boys at World Cup

National goalkeeper coach Robert Mimms has been appointed to guide the Junior Bula Boys at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina next month.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that Mims has met the FIFA coaching criteria and also has a UEFA A Licence certificate.

“Mimms has been with the Fiji Under 20 team for a year and has been assisting the team. He is specialised in goalkeeper coaching but he has a full coaching license which makes him capable of coaching a national team.”

“He started off coaching the team since the Tri-nations in March and is also guiding the team at the friendlies in Australia. He will be in charge of the team for the World Cup.”

Mimms also won an English Premier League title Blackburn Rovers in 1995 and in 2014, he was West Ham United’s goalkeeper coach.

Yusuf also said that Mimms will be assisted by World Cup qualifying coach Ronil Lal and former national women’s coach Marika Rodu.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Under 20 side is currently in Gold Coast for their final phase of preparation ahead of the World Cup.