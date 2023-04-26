Wednesday, April 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Mimms to guide Junior Bula Boys at World Cup

National goalkeeper coach Robert Mimms has been appointed to guide the Junior Bula Boys at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina next month.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that Mims has met the FIFA coaching criteria and also has a UEFA A Licence certificate.

“Mimms has been with the Fiji Under 20 team for a year and has been assisting the team. He is specialised in goalkeeper coaching but he has a full coaching license which makes him capable of coaching a national team.”

“He started off coaching the team since the Tri-nations in March and is also guiding the team at the friendlies in Australia. He will be in charge of the team for the World Cup.”

Mimms also won an English Premier League title Blackburn Rovers in 1995 and in 2014, he was West Ham United’s goalkeeper coach.

Yusuf also said that Mimms will be assisted by World Cup qualifying coach Ronil Lal and former national women’s coach Marika Rodu.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Under 20 side is currently in Gold Coast for their final phase of preparation ahead of the World Cup.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH Boa...

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika and Finance Expert Peter Chan have been ...
News

Extreme measures a taken to keep ma...

The Ministry of Health says that whilst malaria is not present in F...
Football

Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showdown...

Leaders Rewa will face Ba without the services of its two key playe...
News

Consultations on nightclub operatio...

The Office of the Attorney-General will be holding public consultat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH ...

News
Suva lawye...

Extreme measures a taken to keep...

News
The Minist...

Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showd...

Football
Leaders Re...

Consultations on nightclub opera...

News
The Office...

Govt focused on improving health...

News
Deputy Pri...

Singer tuned activist Belafonte ...

Entertainment
Singer, ac...

Popular News

Fiji Rugby records $1.3m loss

Rugby
The Fiji R...

75pc of i-Taukei live in poverty...

News
Fijian Hol...

Trainor apologizes after immense...

Entertainment
Meghan Tra...

Junior Bula Boys to play 3 games...

Football
The Digice...

Mataele among top R9 performers

Sports
Flying Fij...

Lautoka, Ba, Labasa and Nadro mo...

Football
Lautoka, B...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH Board