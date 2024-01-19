Coastal Serua areas experience flash flooding

The National Disaster Management Office is calling on members of the public living along the Naboutini Flats, Yarawa Flats and Galoa Flats along coastal Serua to be vigilant and remain on high alert as heavy rain has caused flash flooding along these areas.

The NDMO is pleading with drivers to exercise caution as heavy rain has led to reduced visibility on the roads.

Police are currently on the ground to monitor traffic.

They will continue to work with the NDMO to ensure the safety of the public commuting along Queens Highway.

Members of the public residing in these areas are strongly advised to be on high alert as high tide is expected at 1am.

The NDMO has stressed that the safety of every individual is always of paramount importance to them, so the public need to strictly adhere to advisories issued by the relevant authorities.