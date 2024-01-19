Friday, January 19, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Coastal Serua areas experience flash flooding

The National Disaster Management Office is calling on members of the public living along the Naboutini Flats, Yarawa Flats and Galoa Flats along coastal Serua to be vigilant and remain on high alert as heavy rain has caused flash flooding along these areas.

The NDMO is pleading with drivers to exercise caution as heavy rain has led to reduced visibility on the roads.

Police are currently on the ground to monitor traffic.

They will continue to work with the NDMO to ensure the safety of the public commuting along Queens Highway.

Members of the public residing in these areas are strongly advised to be on high alert as high tide is expected at 1am.

The NDMO has stressed that the safety of every individual is always of paramount importance to them, so the public need to strictly adhere to advisories issued by the relevant authorities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Convention aims to generate critica...

The Fiji Law Society's annual convention for lawyers which got unde...
Rugby

New champion to be crowned in Coral...

A new champion will be crowned in the 2024 McDonald's Coral Coast S...
Rugby

Friday graces Coral Coast 7s

Renowned rugby coach Michael John Friday, with a career that spans ...
News

PM sacks Radrodro from cabinet

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed Minister for Education...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Convention aims to generate crit...

News
The Fiji L...

New champion to be crowned in Co...

Rugby
A new cham...

Friday graces Coral Coast 7s

Rugby
Renowned r...

PM sacks Radrodro from cabinet

News
Prime Mini...

Schmidt announced as Wallabies h...

Rugby
Rugby Aust...

Coral Coast 7s quarterfinals con...

Rugby
The men's ...

Popular News

Hanu Man soars high in global bo...

Entertainment
Hanu Man, ...

Greenlight for review of Vet Sur...

News
Cabinet ha...

Dutta continuing family legacy

Sports
Star Fijia...

Dehumanization unfolding in Fiji...

News
Former Att...

Man in critical condition after ...

News
A man is f...

Navua retains Solo duo, intent o...

Football
Southern f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Convention aims to generate critical discussion