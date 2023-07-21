Friday, July 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Muntz is the `pilot` of the Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has backed pivot Caleb Muntz to spearhead the team’s offensive in tomorrow’s Pacific Nations Cup opener.

The 23-year-old will have a chance to unleash one of the world’s most dominant backlines against Tonga, with Raiwalui adding the Fijian Drua shot caller can deliver.

“He is the pilot of our team,” Raiwalui told FijiLive.

“Caleb is a triple threat, he has earned his way into the team through the pathways, the Fijian Warriors and I am really looking forward to seeing him earn his first cap, he’s earned it.”

Raiwalui added the halves pairing with his Drua mate and senior player Frank Lomani would allow Muntz to control the traffic well.

“He is going to guide us on the field with Frank Lomani as they have developed a relationship together.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Tonga inside centre Malakai Fekitoa is hopeful for another win when...
News

Fijians are not employed with Linx,...

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has clarified that no Fijia...
Football

Suva receives sponsorship boost for...

Suva Football Association has received a sponsorship boost ahead of...
Rugby

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited fo...

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta says playing alongside some of Fiji’s top r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Sports
Tonga insi...

Fijians are not employed with Li...

News
Minister f...

Suva receives sponsorship boost ...

Football
Suva Footb...

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited...

Rugby
Te Ahiwaru...

Change in venue for Tavua vs Nad...

Football
There is a...

Radrigai to miss T/Naitasiri enc...

Football
Third-plac...

Popular News

Charge dropped, no conviction ag...

News
High Court...

IOM backs Fiji’s border manageme...

News
The Intern...

Sivo, RCG slapped with match sus...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Woman to front court over drug p...

News
A 34-year-...

New venue for Tavua vs Navua DFP...

Football
Bottom-pla...

Krishna signs with Odisha FC

Football
Fijian Cap...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Queensland Reds New HC