Muntz is the `pilot` of the Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has backed pivot Caleb Muntz to spearhead the team’s offensive in tomorrow’s Pacific Nations Cup opener.

The 23-year-old will have a chance to unleash one of the world’s most dominant backlines against Tonga, with Raiwalui adding the Fijian Drua shot caller can deliver.

“He is the pilot of our team,” Raiwalui told FijiLive.

“Caleb is a triple threat, he has earned his way into the team through the pathways, the Fijian Warriors and I am really looking forward to seeing him earn his first cap, he’s earned it.”

Raiwalui added the halves pairing with his Drua mate and senior player Frank Lomani would allow Muntz to control the traffic well.

“He is going to guide us on the field with Frank Lomani as they have developed a relationship together.”