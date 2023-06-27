Murray proud of Fiji’s opening display

Fiji Under 20 Captain Motikai Murray is unswayed by the side’s 46-37 loss to the Junior Wallabies in their opening game of the World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Murray said they were let down by silly mistakes, however he was content with his warriors’ efforts.

“We came all the way from Fiji to come and display our talent to the world,” Murray said.

“I’m really proud of the boys for all they have done.”

“To be honest it was really hard facing the Junior Wallabies.

It was a hard game for us.”

“We’ll focus on our next game and fix our silly mistakes.”

“There were just a few mistakes.

“Some of the boys might have put themselves under pressure.

“We will fix our mistakes and focus on the next game.”

With England next up, the Fijian Drua loose forward said they have taken out some positives going into that match this weekend.

“We’ll take our teamwork, our physicality and our trust in each other into the next match.”

England hosts Fiji this Friday at Danie Craven Stadium at 5am.