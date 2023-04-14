Friday, April 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Muslim IDC to be played in May

The 2023 Muslim Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played from 19 to 21 May at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Fiji Muslim Sports Association national President Javed Ahmed says they are anticipating more than 16 teams to take part in the Championship this year.

Ahmed confirmed that only local teams will participate in the tournament and each team is allowed to feature only one guest player.

He also mentioned that the top eight teams from the IDC will feature in the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA (FANCA) International Club Championship (ICC) in October this year.

 Meanwhile, Maiganiya is the defending IDC champs after the side defeated Lautoka 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out last year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Free entry for ANZ Marama Champions...

The Fiji Rugby Union has announced free entry for tomorrow’s ANZ Ma...
Football

Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 5 match between Suva and Nadr...
News

Rabuka unhappy with budget allocati...

Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Finance Sitiveni Rabuka is n...
News

Man charged for aggravated robbery

Nakasi Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man for an ag...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Free entry for ANZ Marama Champi...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled...

Football
The Digice...

Rabuka unhappy with budget alloc...

News
Prime Mini...

Man charged for aggravated robbe...

News
Nakasi Pol...

Larkham wary of rested Drua

Rugby
The Fijian...

Biden to appoint Gaga, Cohen as ...

Entertainment
The United...

Popular News

FHTA welcomes suspension of VMS

Business
The Fiji H...

New champion to be crowned in Sa...

Sports
A new cham...

We have regrouped for Singapore ...

Singapore 7s
Fiji 7s Ca...

Chairpersons for Economic Summit...

News
The Minist...

Dr Baledrokadroka leads GCC Revi...

News
Dr Jone Ba...

Fresh push for Hayne lock up

Rugby
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Free entry for ANZ Marama Championship