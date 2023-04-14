Muslim IDC to be played in May

The 2023 Muslim Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played from 19 to 21 May at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Fiji Muslim Sports Association national President Javed Ahmed says they are anticipating more than 16 teams to take part in the Championship this year.

Ahmed confirmed that only local teams will participate in the tournament and each team is allowed to feature only one guest player.

He also mentioned that the top eight teams from the IDC will feature in the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA (FANCA) International Club Championship (ICC) in October this year.

Meanwhile, Maiganiya is the defending IDC champs after the side defeated Lautoka 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out last year.