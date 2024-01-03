Nadi awaits decision on coach Swamy

President of Nadi Football Association, Mohammed Mohin Rafiq, says the future of coach Kamal Swamy is yet to be decided, with a board meeting scheduled for next week.

“At the moment, everything is status quo,” said Rafiq, indicating that important decisions are still pending.

Reflecting on the past season, Rafiq described it as a period of growth, particularly for the younger players.

“We have a young team, with most players coming from the youth division, except for four or five senior players,”

“The season was fair, not bad but not particularly good either, especially compared to other teams. Our team was predominantly youth boys.”

Looking forward to the 2024 season, Rafiq is optimistic about the team’s prospects, given the experience gained over the previous year.

“We should prepare well and play well in 2024,” he said, expressing confidence in the team’s development.

Rafiq also acknowledged the open transfer window, stating that while the association is aware of it, they remain patient and confident in their current squad.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of new additions.

As the Green Machines prepare for the 2024 season, the focus remains on leveraging the experience gained by their young squad while being open to potential new talents during the transfer period.