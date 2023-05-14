Sunday, May 14, 2023
Naholo Rayasi score in Moana beat down

Photo Courtesy: Nine World of Sports/Hurricane Rugby

Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi scored a number of tries to help the Hurricanes return to winning ways after crushing Moana Pasifika 71-22 during their Super Rugby Pacific clash yesterday.

Naholo grabbed two tries alongside fellow Fijian Salesi Rayasi who also scored during the 11 try rout.

Other tries came through Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Aidan Morgan, Jacob Devery, Caleb Delany and skipper Ardie Savea who grabbed a hat-trick.

Jordie Barrett converted eight tries.

Moana managed three tries to Henry Taefu, Anzelo Tuitavuki and Danny Toala with Lincoin McClutchie adding two conversions and a penalty.

The Canes led at half-time 29-19.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
